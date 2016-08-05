South Dakota motorcycle rally gets back to normal after big 2015

| STURGIS, S.D.
STURGIS, S.D. Aug 5 Sturgis, South Dakota, is
expecting its annual motorcycle rally to draw only about half of
the 1 million people who came for the 75th anniversary last
year, but the tiny city is viewing this as a return to normalcy.
The 6,700 residents and hundreds of vendors expect the
number of visitors and the amounts they spend at the event,
which starts on Monday, to be as strong as in other years
without special anniversaries.
"People are going to come," said Betsy Ramos, who has
traveled from Florida to attend the rally as an employee of bike
apparel company Motorcycle Rally USA for 25 years. "Last year
was crazy - a good crazy, but still crazy."
The rally has come a long way from a simple race with nine
participants and a handful of onlookers in 1938. Started by
local motorcycle franchise owner Clarence "Pappy" Hoel, it has
been held in the western South Dakota city every year, with some
exceptions during World War Two.
Now more of a party for motorcycle enthusiasts who attend
events and ride around the surrounding hills, the event has
grown into an international gathering, attracting hundreds of
thousands of people. Last year, it was more heavily promoted
because of the special anniversary, helping to attract the
larger number of attendees.
As temperatures rose on Monday afternoon, people rolled
propane tanks into food tents that had been set up near Main
Street, and neon banners hung from buildings advertising
tattoos, concerts, t-shirts and beer.
Cris Valle, owner of Old School Tattoo Co on Main Street,
decorated a customer's bicep with an anchor and cherries. After
last year's big crowds, Valle said he would open only one shop
this year rather than two, but he still expected business to be
good.
"Even with 500,000 to 600,000 people, the rally's still
huge," he said.
Vendor numbers are down 38 percent from a year earlier, but
Sturgis officials said they were up 20 percent from 2014, a more
comparable year due to the lack of a major anniversary.
Officials acknowledged, however, that not all of the hotels were
full and rental rates were lower.
At Wiemer's Diner and Donuts on Main Street, owner Jan
Wiemer said rally week was an important part of the 67-year-old
family business.
She is not sure what to expect this year, but her two
daughters will take a week off from their jobs, and her sister
will travel from the eastern side of the state to help.
Most people do not seem to bemoan the expected lower
turnout.
In fact, Jeff Theodorow, who made the trip this year on his
Harley-Davidson motorcycle, was happy about it.
"I didn't come last year," the St. Louis resident said,
"because there were so many people."
