South32 to pay $200 mln for Peabody Australia coal mine

SYDNEY Nov 3 Australia's South32 said
on Thursday it will pay $200 million to acquire Peabody Energy's
Metropolitan coal mine in Australia amid a resurgence in demand
for coal to make steel.
Peabody, the biggest U.S. coal miner, filed for bankruptcy
protection in April after a sharp drop in coal prices left it
unable to service its $10.1 billion debt, much of it incurred
for expansion in Australia.
The bankruptcy ranks among the largest in the commodities
sector.
"The Metropolitan Colliery is a natural fit within our
portfolio and the acquisition is consistent with our strategy to
invest in high quality mining operations where we can create
value," South32 Chief Executive Graham Kerr said in a statement.
The deal comes as coking coal prices stage a rally that's
seen prices rise more than 200 percent this year to about $230
per tonne.
A drop in domestic production in China has been cited for
the increase.
South32, spun off as a separate entity by BHP Billiton
>BLT.L> in May 2015, has made no secret it has been on
the lookout for acquisitions.
(Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Alan Crosby)