South32 half-yr profit vaults higher on strong commodity prices

BRIEF-Eaton Vance Corp reports Q2 earnings per share $0.62
* Eaton Vance Corp report for the three and six month periods ended april 30, 2017
SYDNEY Feb 16 Stronger coal and manganese prices lifted half-year underlying earnings from continuing operations at Australia's South32 18-fold to $479 million from a year earlier, beating market expectations.
The miner, built around a group of unwanted assets spun-off by BHP Billiton , also declared its first interim dividend of 3.6 U.S. cents a share.
"The disciplined application of our strategy and stronger commodity prices underpinned a significant improvement in financial performance," Chief Executive Graham Kerr said in a statement.
South32's share price has more than doubled over the past year, aided by the timely acquisition of a metallurgical coal mine in Australia from Peabody Energy.
The miner also enjoyed surging manganese and metallurgical coal prices - up 300 percent and 200 percent respectively in 2016 - but prices are now in decline.
So far this year, manganese is down 41 percent from its 2016 peak, while metallurgical coal is off 47 percent.
(Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Richard Pullin)
* Eaton Vance Corp report for the three and six month periods ended april 30, 2017
NEW YORK, May 24 Anthem Inc is looking at each state to determine what its participation in the Obamacare individual market will be next year given the political and regulatory uncertainty, Chief Executive Officer Joseph Swedish said on Wednesday.
* Says discussions with its lending banks are well advanced and they are targeting execution of an agreement during June 2017, prior to implementation of broader Seadrill Limited restructuring