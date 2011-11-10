Godsell dismisses S.Africa mine nationalization idea

* Godsell says mine nationalization won't happen
* Says economic growth key to solving country's challenges
By Euan Rocha
TORONTO, Nov 10 A senior South African business
figure totally dismissed concerns about the nationalization
of mines in South Africa on Thursday, soon after the country's
ruling party suspended a key proponent of the idea.
Speaking following an event organized by the Canada-South
Africa Chamber of Business, well-known mining executive Bobby
Godsell said the odds of the mines being nationalized were as
remote as those of the Tea Party in the United States being
able to abolish the U.S. Federal Reserve.
"The youth league of the ANC has developed some unrealistic
and unimplementable answers to some absolutely vital
questions," said Godsell, the former chief executive of
AngloGold Ashanti (ANGJ.J) and a key member of South Africa's
National Planning Commission.
The ruling African National Congress on Thursday suspended
youth-wing leader Julius Malema, one of the leading proponents
of the mine nationalization idea, for five years, accusing him
of causing a rift within the party. [ID:nLDE7A90C5]
"The center of gravity in the ANC is not there... To do it
with compensation, you'd be talking about trillions of dollars,
which the South African government doesn't have," said
Godsell.
"And to do it without compensation, you need to amend our
Bill of Rights, for which you need a 75 percent majority in the
South African parliament, and I can see absolutely no chance of
that majority being achieved."
South Africa is one of the world's top platinum and gold
producers and Malema's calls for the nationalization of the
mines to reduce poverty and inequality, have rattled investors
both within and outside Africa's largest economy.
Godsell said the extent of poverty, unemployment and
inequality in South Africa is unconscionable, but the answers
being put forward by Malema and his supporters were untenable.
"It is not possible to build a properly cohesive society
with these levels of economic exclusion, so that something
needs to be done, to me, is absolutely clear," said Godsell,
who nonetheless remains optimistic about the growth prospects
of both South Africa and the whole continent.
Godsell noted that for the last decade and a half Africa
has recorded the highest continental growth rate in the world,
admittedly from a low base. This should only improve, helped by
mining, infrastructure spending and investment in a still small
energy sector.
"In the next decade, I'd imagine that African growth rates
as a whole are going to be 2 percentage points higher than
developed country growth rates. And in the better countries in
Africa ... growth rates will be as much as 4 percentage points
above average growth rates in America, Europe or Japan," he
said.
"The burgeoning middle class in Africa is also going to be
an important driver of demand. Investment follows demand - it
seldom anticipates it."
Highlighting details from a report to be released by South
Africa's planning commission on Friday, Godsell said the
country is taking the necessary actions to curb rampant
unemployment.
"In the long term, what South Africa needs over the next 20
years is growth at about 5 percent, and it could then reduce
its unemployment rate from about 25 percent now to 6 percent by
2030," he said.
(Reporting by Euan Rocha; editing by Janet Guttsman)