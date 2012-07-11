South American Silver shares fall on Bolivia mine rules

TORONTO, July 11 Shares of South American Silver
Corp tumbled on Wednesday, a day after Bolivia's
leftist president said he would revoke the company's mining
concession for the Malku Khota project due to violent protests
over the mining property.
Shares of the company fell 17.4 percent to 40.5 Canadian
cents after the Toronto Stock Exchange opened.
Bolivian President Evo Morales said late on Tuesday that he
had signed a deal with anti-mining protesters under which the
government would take back all the concessions granted to South
American Silver's local subsidiary.
The Vancouver-based miner said it has not yet received any
formal notice from the government.
"We strongly object to the government's stated course of
actions and we will pursue all legal, constitutional and
diplomatic options," said Chief Executive Greg Johnson in a
statement.
The company, which has invested some $16 million in the
project since 2007, said it has the support of 43 out of 46
indigenous communities in the project area.
Violence flared at Malku Khota last week as authorities
negotiated with peasant farmers on the release of five Bolivian
employee hostages. One man was killed and at least a dozen were
injured.
Malku Khota is a silver and indium project. The
exploration-stage project was expected to produce some 13.2
million ounces of silver a year, according to a preliminary
economic assessment.
It is the second time in recent weeks that protests have hit
foreign-owned mining operations in Bolivia, where there has been
an upswing in social unrest and anti-government protests.
Last month, clashes between rival miners broke out at a tin
and zinc mine owned by commodities giant Glencore.
Mining has played a key role in Bolivia's economy since the
colonial era. The Andean nation mainly produces tin and silver,
but is also home to the world's largest undeveloped lithium and
potassium resources.