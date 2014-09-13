Anger mounts in Indian Kashmir after worst flood in over century

| SRINAGAR, India, Sept 13
SRINAGAR, India, Sept 13 Residents of
revolt-torn Indian Kashmir turned their wrath on state
administrators for failing to provide them with succour after
the worst flooding in over a century, angrily dumping food
parcels into gutters.
A week into the disaster, large parts of Srinagar, the
capital of Jammu and Kashmir, lay under water with many people
still trapped atop their homes, and others crowded in relief
camps.
Their misery has added to problems of the administration in
a Muslim-majority region where a revolt against Indian rule has
simmered for nearly a quarter century.
Many complain that the government, which has maintained a
heavy presence in the territory to keep a lid on the revolt, has
left them to their fate.
Residents stranded for days by the floodwaters said that the
army has selectively evacuated tourists and people according to
a pre-set priority list, leaving locals to be rescued later by
volunteers.
"Helicopters came, and we waved our arms," said Aasiya
Kutoo, who was living at a temporary shelter. "Nobody came for
us. Nobody in our area was rescued by air."
Outside one mosque-turned-camp in Srinagar, food supplies
dropped earlier in the day by a military helicopter were strewn
in a gutter, rejected.
"People said we don't need this government food," said
Nayeem, who lives in the neighbourhood. He said since the state
of India occupied Kashmir, they were only providing relief out
of duty. "If another state occupied this land, they would be
bound to do the same."
Both the Indian and Pakistan sides of the disputed Himalayan
territory have been hit by extensive flooding since the Jhelum
river, swollen by unusually heavy rain, surged last week. The
river flows from Indian Kashmir to the Pakistan side, and then
down into Pakistan's lower Indus river basin.
The Indian government has put the death toll at 200 in the
part of Kashmir it controls but there are fears that number will
rise as the damage to Srinagar, a city of one million, and
villages in southern Kashmir is fully revealed.
On the Pakistani side, officials put the death toll at 264
on Friday.
RESENTMENT
Many residents are deeply resentful of what they say has
been a complete absence of their local government and police in
the wake of the disaster.
Others drew a comparison to the thousands of police the
Indian state has deployed in the past to put down public
protests against Indian rule, but were now nowhere to be seen.
"If there is a single stone pelted, there are a hundred
police out beating one person," said Megha Dar, a teacher living
in a temporary camp. "Where are they now? Where are the
ministers?"
Hundreds of thousands of Indian soldiers are deployed in the
Kashmir Valley, where the army says it has succeeded in putting
down the armed groups that it believes are supported by
Pakistan.
A senior army official said it was unfortunate that the
rescue effort had been politicized. "Our air force does not
permit selective rescue," he said. "The population has been
affected by a tragedy. This reaction is a reflection of their
lack of faith in the civic administration."
A new generation of young Kashmiris, who have grown up with
house raids and army checkpoints, feel increasingly angry at
Indian rule and champion street protests rather than the violent
militancy that characterized the 1990s.
INFRASTRUCTURE HIT
Several government employees decried that basic needs were
not being met in the capital. Two government doctors said public
hospitals were understaffed, and short on basic supplies and
medicine.
"The local government is totally crippled," added Riyaz
Ahmad, an officer with the labour department, who was
volunteering at a civilian-run relief camp. "There has been no
communication from my superiors. Every department is totally
defunct."
Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah said the
severity of the floods had knocked out his administration in the
first few hours itself. But it had since recovered and was
trying to do its best to deliver aid.
He said part of the problem was people did not heed flood
warnings broadcast from government vehicles and mosques last
weekend.
(Editing by Sanjeev Miglani and Jeremy Laurence)