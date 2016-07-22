Philippines' oil still in troubled waters after South China Sea ruling

* Ruling affirms Philippines rights over energy-rich Reed
MANILA, July 22 The Philippines, eager to resume
development of vital oil and gas reserves off its coast, will
likely need to reach an accord with a Chinese government
infuriated by last week's ruling that granted Manila a big
victory in the South China Sea.
The Philippines relies overwhelmingly on imports to fuel its
fast-growing economy. That reliance will grow further in a few
years when the main source of domestic natural gas runs out, so
the clock is ticking for it to develop offshore fields that
China shows no sign of loosening its grip on.
Beijing has refused to recognise the ruling by the Permanent
Court of Arbitration that granted the Philippines sovereign
rights to access offshore oil and gas fields, including the Reed
Bank, a shallow tablemount some 85 nautical miles off its coast.
And as long as things stay that way, the Philippines will
have a hard time finding much-needed foreign expertise willing
to risk upsetting China, officials and experts say.
According to U.S. oilfield services company Weatherford, one
concession - SC 72 - contains 2.6-8.8 trillion cubic feet of
natural gas. That would be as much as triple the amount
discovered at the Malampaya project, an offshore field that
powers 40 percent of the main island of Luzon, home to the
capital Manila.
Malampaya, which was developed by Royal Dutch Shell
and began operations in 2001, is approaching the end of its
productive life. Its only viable replacements are in waters that
China insists it will not cede.
"Malampaya is going to run out of gas in 10 years so there
is urgency for us to develop the Reed Bank," said Antonio
Carpio, a supreme court associate justice.
Carpio was part of the legal team that made the case in The
Hague and said a big factor in the Philippines' decision to
pursue arbitration in 2013 was China's obstructions around Reed
Bank.
"Every time we send a survey ship there, Chinese coastguard
vessels harass our survey ships," he told news channel ANC.
"That's why we had to do something."
DEFERRED BY DISPUTES
The U.S. Energy Information Administration believes that
beneath the South China Sea could be 11 billion barrels of oil,
more than Mexico's reserves, and 190 trillion cubic feet of
natural gas.
Most foreign firms with capital and technology needed to
develop those reserves, however, don't want to risk being caught
up in spats over jurisdiction and have avoided concessions
offered in disputed waters.
Manila's state-run Philex Petroleum has the
controlling stakes in two stalled concessions, the
880,000-hectare SC-72 at the Reed Bank and the 616,000-hectare
SC-75 off the island of Palawan.
The court verdict on July 12 sparked a surge in energy
stocks the next day, with Philex shares up as much as 21
percent.
Philex says it is seeking a meeting with Philippine energy
officials regarding the potential to lift a suspension order on
drilling activities in the Reed Bank, in place since December
2014.
"It's a matter of national importance. We don't want to move
on our own without guidance from the government," Philex
Chairman Manuel Pangilinan told reporters.
"We will need a partner ... no local company has the
expertise that we need."
Department of Energy spokesman Felix William Fuentebella
said there were no immediate plans to lift the suspension as the
department awaited guidance from new President Rodrigo Duterte.
"The moratorium stays. We are exploring ways to resolve the
conflict peacefully and we follow the lead of the President," he
said.
Manila and Beijing have both expressed a desire to resume
talks, but the Philippines says it could not accept China's
pre-condition of not discussing the ruling.
CONCESSION TO SHARE?
Without an agreement between Manila and Beijing, finding
development partners would be difficult, said Andrew Harwood, a
Southeast Asia upstream analyst at Wood Mackenzie.
"There has to be some softening of Beijing's stance before
any companies would be willing to go and drill in any of the
disputed areas," he said.
China has involved energy businesses in diplomatic disputes
previously.
In May 2014, state-owned China National Offshore Oil
Corporation (CNOOC) moved its Haiyang Shiyou 981 oil rig into
Vietnam's Exclusive Economic Zone, guarded with a flotilla of
coastguard ships. In a tense standoff, Vietnam protested
vehemently and sent ships to try to disrupt operations.
Surveying on the disputed Reed Bank concessions began in
2003 under a Joint Marine Seismic Undertaking (JMSU) between
Philippine state-owned PNOC Exploration Corp, CNOOC and
state-owned PetroVietnam. Manila did not extend the agreement
when it lapsed in 2008 after criticism from within the
Philippines that the deal compromised its sovereignty.
The pact also caused a diplomatic upset in Southeast Asia as
it was seen as undermining regional solidarity against an
assertive China.
But some Filipino oil executives think teaming up again with
CNOOC could solve problems on both the diplomatic and logistical
fronts.
Pangilinan of Philex said he would not close the door on a
China JV, while Philex President Daniel Stephen Carlos said a
"farm-in" type deal was also being looked at.
Rufino Bomasang, a former Philippines energy ministry
undersecretary and current executive chairman of Otto Energy
Investments, an oil and gas exploration and production company,
said restarting the JMSU with CNOOC should be considered.
"It is something worthwhile resuming," Bomasang told
Reuters. "If there's good faith on both sides, why not? And I
hope so."
CNOOC did not respond to a request for comment.
