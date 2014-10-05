New kings of the road: Big motorbike makers rev up in Southeast Asia

* Big motorbike sales in several countries outstrip broader
market
* Ducati, Kawasaki, KTM, Harley-Davidson cart out bigger
models
* Southeast Asia is No.3 motorbike market after China, India
By Yantoultra Ngui
KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 6 Roads in Southeast Asia have
been getting a little louder lately as motorcycle makers, an
aspiring middle class and easy bank credit come together to
breed a new genus of motorcyclists - the big-bike rider.
Traffic in urban centres such as Jakarta, Kuala Lumpur and
Ho Chi Minh City has long been characterised by swarms of small
motorbikes and scooters. Honda Motor and Yamaha Motor
, the world's biggest motorbike makers, have dominated
this sprawling regional market.
The landscape is slowly shifting as the Southeast Asian
market, the world's third-largest after China and India,
undergoes a structural change. In Malaysia and Vietnam,
motorbikes with bigger engine capacities are outselling their
smaller cousins.
Italy's Ducati Motor Holding, Japan's Kawasaki
and Austria's KTM are among motorbike makers looking
to build a new axis of growth in this market of 600 million
people as orders for larger bikes in first-world countries slow.
They are wooing not just small-bike owners graduating to
larger models. They are also chasing riders who already own a
four-door subcompact sedan but have no qualms about taking on an
additional financial commitment.
Harley-Davidson plans to roll out a new entry-level
motorcycle, the Street 750, in Southeast Asia early next year.
The 749cc model has been a hit in India, with sales accounting
for 60 percent of the company's local revenue two months after
its launch in February. The bike costs 410,000 rupees ($6,663).
"We are optimistic about the Southeast Asian premium leisure
motorcycle market," Marc McAllister, vice president and managing
director of Harley-Davidson Asia-Pacific, told Reuters. "The
motorcycle is perfectly suited to the region's infrastructure
and fast-growing urban cities filled with a younger generation
of riders who want an accessible premium ride."
The demand for premium bikes is in step with rising gross
national income (GNI) in Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Vietnam
and the Philippines - vast countries held together by miles and
miles of high-speed motorways, urban roads and rural byways.
In Vietnam, GNI per capita is approaching the key $2,000
level, data from the World Bank shows. Crossing that threshold
marks the first phase of a shift in a population's spending from
subsistence to moderate consumption, U.S.-based private equity
and investment consulting firm TorreyCove Capital Partners said
in a report in 2013.
Indonesia and the Philippines both breached the $3,000 level
in 2012, while in Malaysia and Thailand, GNI per capita stood at
$10,400 and $5,370, respectively, last year, according to the
World Bank data.
In Vietnam, sales of larger models are outpacing the broader
market, according to Harley-Davidson and Ducati. In Malaysia,
sales of bikes with capacities of 250cc and above surged 49
percent last year, while the overall market was almost flat,
local industry association data shows.
In Indonesia, the region's largest motorcycle market, bikes
with similarly bigger capacities comprised 13 percent of total
sales in 2013, up from 11 percent in 2012.
"We also see that not only bigger and heavier bikes will
have a better volume, but also cross-touring motorcycles like
BMW and Triumph will have a better opportunity here,"
said Tony Tardjo, head of consumer lending of Indonesia's Bank
CIMB Niaga.
"This kind of motorcycle offers the ability for on and
off-road, which is suitable for Indonesian road infrastructure,"
he said.
EXTRA COMMITMENTS
With a monthly salary of 4,000 ringgit ($1,229), Hor Chee
Fung, 28, is one of the region's new middle class earners,
working hard to pay off monthly commitments from phone bills to
car loans. But that didn't stop him from taking another loan to
buy a larger and more powerful motorcycle.
"I don't mind taking that extra commitment to join my fellow
riding friends," said Hor, a Kuala Lumpur-based financial
analyst with International Business Machines Corp.
Hor is moving from a moped to a 250cc sports motorbike - the
Kawasaki Ninja 250R. He plans to eventually upgrade to a
Harley-Davidson or Ducati entry-level model when he gets a pay
rise and promotion.
An entry-level Ducati, such as the Monster 795 assembled in
Thailand, costs 59,900 ringgit in Malaysia, 18 percent cheaper
than an entry-level Toyota Vios car. A Kawasaki Ninja 250R costs
less, at 22,590 ringgit.
"These superbikes are highly affordable from 60,000 ringgit
to the dream machines costing 500,000 ringgit and above," said
Khairul Kamarudin, business development director at Bank Islam
Malaysia Bhd, a unit of BIMB Holdings Bhd.
"As there are presently not many financial institutions
providing superbike financing, we view this under-served
community as an exciting prospect," he said. "We are in this
superbike financing for the long haul."
A consumer banking manager from a Kuala Lumpur-based bank
was more cautious. He said the superbike market is still small
compared with car financing, though he agreed it is growing.
"I would say a lot of it is impulse buying," he said, adding
that interest rates are high, as much as 10 percent if the
client chooses zero downpayment.
Market research firm Nielsen estimates that middle class
earners in Southeast Asia, or those with disposal incomes of as
much as $3,000 a month, will more than double to 400 million by
2020.
CLOSE TO YOU
To be closer to this new growth segment, KTM, Europe's
second-largest motorcycle maker, last year opened its first
assembly plant outside Austria in the northern Malaysian state
of Kedah. That came two years after Ducati, a unit of Audi AG
, set up a factory in Thailand.
"We notice in Southeast Asia a clear demand for bigger
engine capacities. Even premium high-end models like our 1290
Super Duke R show potential. But clearly the main business is
done with products between 200 and 400cc," Thomas Kuttruf, PR
manager at KTM Sportmotorcycle GmbH, told Reuters.
Apart from being closer to their customers, it also makes
more economic sense for manufacturers to produce in Southeast
Asia.
A regional free trade pact has meant lower import tariffs in
the single digits. Bikes and components imported from outside
the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) are slapped
with duties of up to 30 percent, making them more expensive.
"The choice of the factory in Thailand, the first for us
outside of Italy, was an important step... We are able to
deliver Ducati motorcycles throughout Asia taking advantage of
the ASEAN duty agreement," Pierfrancesco Scalzo, general manager
of sales and marketing at Ducati Asia, told Reuters.
For now, market leaders Honda and Yamaha remain unfazed by
the entry of other motorbike makers.
Like Ducati, KTM and Kawasaki, a unit of Kawasaki Heavy
Industries Ltd, Honda is starting to offer bigger
bikes, producing the CB500 and CB650 series in Thailand.
"We are not competing with the other manufacturers," Yuka
Abe, a Tokyo-based Honda spokeswoman told Reuters. "But we do
this because in Asia, demand for bigger models is increasing
while in developed countries, the demand for the same is
decreasing."
Yamaha is not about to be left behind. The world's
second-largest motorcycle maker has recently started producing a
new 250cc sports motorcycle in Indonesia - the R25 - and is
looking to launch the model worldwide soon.
(1 US dollar = 61.5350 Indian rupee)
(1 US dollar = 3.2560 Malaysian ringgit)
(Additional Reporting by Yoko Kubota in TOKYO, Shadia Nasralla
in VIENNA, Mai Nguyen in HANOI, Khettiya Jittapong in BANGKOK,
Rosemarie Francisco in MANILA and Fransiska Nangoy in JAKARTA;
Editing by Ryan Woo)