CORRECTED-Indonesia says building criminal cases against 8 firms over fires

JAKARTA, June 27 Indonesian investigators are
building criminal cases against eight Southeast Asian companies
they suspect of being responsible for raging fires that have
blanketed neighbouring Singapore and Malaysia with hazardous
smog.
The Environment Ministry last week named the firms for their
alleged role in Southeast Asia's worst air pollution crisis in
16 years, which has raised concerns over public health and hurt
business and tourism in Singapore, Malaysia and Indonesia.
Owners of five of the plantations have denied any
wrongdoing. Reuters has not been able to contact the others.
A 2009 law carries tough penalties for environmental crimes,
although such regulations have rarely been enforced due to
Indonesia's endemic corruption and sprawling geography.
And investigators could find it hard to pin the blame on
specific firms because of the complex ownership of palm oil
concessions and pulp and paper holdings on Indonesia's Sumatra
island where most of the fires are burning.
But outrage from Singapore as well as environmental groups
is putting pressure on Jakarta. Fires are used to clear land on
plantations and can burn for weeks because of peat deposits
below the surface.
"This is the first major haze since the new law. This is the
first big opportunity for the government to use it," said Peter
Kanowski, deputy director general of the Center for
International Forestry Research (CIFOR), a conservation
organisation based in Indonesia.
Three of the firms under investigation are owned by
government-linked companies in Malaysia. Unlike Singapore,
Malaysia has not publicly admonished Indonesia over the smog.
An initial on-the-ground investigation by dozens of
officials in Sumatra's Riau province found evidence of fires on
land licensed to PT Tunggal Mitra Plantations and PT Bhumireksa
Nusa Sejati, said Sudariyono, the Environment Ministry's
enforcement chief.
The two firms are owned by the world's largest palm oil
planter by landbank, Malaysia's Sime Darby Bhd, via
its Indonesian subsidiary Minamas Plantation.
In a statement, Sime Darby said the latest satellite maps
from the U.S. government agency NASA, overlaid with the
company's own map of its concessions, showed no fires at Tunggal
Mitra Plantations.
There were three fires in Bhumireksa Nusa Sejati's
concession area. However, they were outside the company's
operating area, said Sime Darby, which is backed by state funds
in Malaysia.
Sime Darby cited Indonesian regulations, imposed in the
1980s, under which local farmers can use concession land without
restrictions. The firm said it has not cleared land since April.
Some farmers illegally clear land using "slash and burn"
techniques during the June to September dry season.
Fourteen people had been arrested this week for lighting
fires, national police spokesman Boy Rafli Amar said. He
declined to say if any were employed by the named companies, but
added there was evidence of fires at concessions owned by all
eight firms.
Sudariyono said investigators had visited concessions of all
the firms and were using GPS data to establish the location of
fires. They were focusing initially on "going after the local
companies" and would pursue any links to parent firms later.
He declined to give more details, but said more companies
would be investigated.
TOUGH PENALTIES
The Environment Ministry and the police are leading the
investigation and say they will decide if there is enough
evidence to recommend the attorney general's office pursue the
case further.
A team of 58 police officers and nine officials from the
Environment Ministry were on the ground in Riau, the epicentre
of the fires, police said.
Action has rarely been taken against plantation companies
since the first major Indonesian haze crisis in 1997, when smog
disrupted shipping and air travel across Southeast Asia.
Under the 2009 law, a person or company found guilty of
starting a forest fire can face up to 10 years in jail and 10
billion rupiah ($1 million) in fines.
A guilty company can also have their profits seized,
operations shut down and be sued for damages.
Palm oil is a key ingredient for products such as cooking
oil and biofuel. Global demand has nearly doubled in seven years
to more than 51 million tonnes, with much of it produced in
Indonesia and Malaysia.
Industry data show oil palms cover about 5 million hectares
in Malaysia and more than 8 million hectares in Indonesia.
Among the other firms Sudariyono listed was PT Multi Gambut
Industri, known officially in Malaysia as PT TH Indo
Plantations.
It is a unit of the Malaysian state-linked Pilgrimage Fund
Board. Kuala Lumpur-listed TH Plantations Berhad, also
a unit of the fund, manages TH Indo Plantations.
TH Plantations said it had "zero-burning" policies, adding
it had observed instances of open burning outside the boundaries
of the estates it managed.
($1=9,925 rupiah)
