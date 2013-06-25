Indonesia president apologises for Southeast Asia smog

JAKARTA, June 25 Indonesia's president has
apologised for the raging forest fires that have blanketed its
neighbours Singapore and Malaysia with thick smog in Southeast
Asia's worst air pollution crisis in 16 years.
President Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono said Indonesia was doing
everything it could to contain the fires on the island of
Sumatra, including the deployment of military aircraft to
waterbomb the blazes, and has earmarked around 200 billion
rupiah ($20 million) to handle the disaster.
The week-long environmental crisis, which has seen air
pollution in Singapore and Malaysia reach hazardous levels, is
damaging tourism and businesses in both countries and could
result in a bigger economic impact than the 1997 haze crisis
which cost an estimated $9 billion.
"As the president, I apologise and seek the understanding of
our friends in Singapore and Malaysia," said President Susilo
Bambang Yudhoyono in a news conference late Monday.
After a week of thick smog, air quality in Singapore's
financial centre has significantly improved with the pollution
index remaining under "unhealthy" levels since the weekend. It
hit a record of 401 on Friday afternoon, a level considered
potentially life-threatening for the ill and the elderly.
Kuala Lumpur on Tuesday was still shrouded in haze, while
Singapore's skies were pretty clear with the pollution index
reading in the low 40s.
Indonesian police on Monday arrested two farmers for
illegally starting fires to clear land in Sumatra, the first
detentions linked to the slash-and-burn blazes, but police said
the farmers were not linked to any of the eight companies the
government suspects are responsible for the fires.
The parent companies of those firms included Malaysia-listed
Sime Darby, which has denied wrongdoing.
"We arrested two farmers in Riau who were clearing their
land by burning. They were not working for anyone but just
clearing their own land," said Agus Rianto, deputy spokesman for
the national police.
Under Indonesian law, any company or person involved in an
illegal forest fire faces up to 10 years in prison and fines of
up to 5 billion rupiah ($503,800).