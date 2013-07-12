Indonesia to charge Malaysian firm over smog-causing fires

| JAKARTA, July 12
JAKARTA, July 12 Indonesia will file charges
against the local unit of Malaysia's third-largest palm oil
planter over illegal fires that blanketed Singapore and Malaysia
with hazardous smog last month, police said on Friday, prompting
the company to deny any wrongdoing.
PT Adei Plantations, a unit of Kuala Lumpur Kepong Bhd, is
the first company to be accused by the police of causing
Southeast Asia's worst air pollution crisis in 16 years.
"They are going to be charged with environmental damage,"
said national police spokesman Ronny Franky Sompie.
Police are investigating four other companies for suspected
involvement in the fires but have not identified them. The
environment ministry last month named eight Southeast Asian
companies as possible suspects.
KL Kepong has denied wrongdoing, saying it has a zero
burning policy and the fires were outside its concessions.
An individual found guilty of starting a forest fire can
face a jail term of up to 10 years and fines of up to 10 billion
rupiah ($1 million). A guilty company can also have its profits
seized, operations shut down and be sued for damages.
An investigation by industry body, the Roundtable on
Sustainable Palm Oil (RSPO), found no evidence that KL Kepong, a
member of the group, was responsible for the fires, a spokesman
said.
"The RSPO has cleared KL Kepong of this issue. We have made
our statements to the relevant parties and we stand by our
statements," said Roy Lim, the company's plantations director.
"Looking again at the satellite data, the hot spots are all
outside our territory."
RSPO surveillance documents show Adei concessions cover
around 14,900 hectares. Of that total, 800 hectares are
controlled by local community members.
More than a dozen people had been arrested for lighting
fires, police said. But it was unclear if they were employees of
any of the eight named companies or independent farmers.
Some farmers illegally clear land using "slash and burn"
techniques during the dry season from June to September.