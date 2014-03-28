UPDATE 1-Southern Co to report on renewable energy efforts, activist says

(Adds company comment in third paragraph)
BOSTON, March 27 U.S. regional power utility
Southern Company plans to produce a full report on its
renewable energy projects, an activist group said on Thursday.
The Oakland, California-based As You Sow foundation said in
return for Southern's planned report, it has withdrawn a
shareholder resolution calling on the Atlanta-based utility to
outline steps it could take to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.
In an email to Reuters late on Thursday, a Southern Company
representative said: "This information-sharing agreement will
highlight Southern Company's development of renewable resources.
Southern Company will continue developing the full energy
portfolio - nuclear, 21st century coal, natural gas, renewables
and energy efficiency - to best meet customers' energy needs
with clean, safe, reliable and affordable power."
Activists have struck similar deals lately with other
utilities including one earlier this month by Exxon Mobil Corp
.
(Reporting by Ross Kerber; Editing by Marguerita Choy and Ken
Wills)