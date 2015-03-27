Southern Copper still moving forward with Tia Maria Peru project - CEO

LIMA, March 27 Southern Copper "will continue
making efforts to move forward" with its Tia Maria project in
Peru, the chief executive of the mining firm told Reuters, just
hours after a company spokesman said the project was being
shelved.
"Our position is that effectively the statements that were
made do not totally reflect the intention of the board," said
Oscar Gonzalez.
Earlier, Southern Copper's head of
institutional relations, Julio Morriberon, told local radio RPP
that the company was "canceling Tia Maria and withdrawing all
its investments in Arequipa".
