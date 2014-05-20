版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 5月 20日 星期二 23:54 BJT

Peru's Southern Copper sees production up to 800,000 tons in 2014

LIMA May 20 Peru's Southern Copper expects to produce around 800,000 tons of copper in 2014, up from 670,000 tons last year, the company's executive president said on Tuesday.

Construction on the firm's key Tia Maria project in southern Peru is due to begin in the second half of 2014, added Oscar Gonzalez, speaking at a local business forum.

Southern Copper is one of the world's biggest copper producers, with mines in Peru and Mexico, and is controlled by Grupo Mexico.

(Reporting by Teresa Cespedes, Writing by Rosalba O'Brien)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐