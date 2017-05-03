版本:
Southern Copper profit rises 70 percent

LIMA May 3 Southern Copper Corp on Wednesday reported net income of $314.4 million for the first quarter of 2017, up 70 percent from $185.1 million a year earlier and 82 percent from $172 million in the fourth quarter of 2016.

Southern Copper, owned by Grupo Mexico, operates mines in Mexico and Peru. (Reporting by Teresa Cespedes; Writing by Caroline Stauffer; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)
