Southern Copper profit rises 70 percent

BRIEF-Brightpath reports quarterly AFFO per share of C$0.025
* Brightpath's successful operations and newly opened centres drive 57.3% growth in quarterly revenue and 133% increase in funds from operations
LIMA May 3 Southern Copper Corp on Wednesday reported net income of $314.4 million for the first quarter of 2017, up 70 percent from $185.1 million a year earlier and 82 percent from $172 million in the fourth quarter of 2016.
Southern Copper, owned by Grupo Mexico, operates mines in Mexico and Peru. (Reporting by Teresa Cespedes; Writing by Caroline Stauffer; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)
TOKYO, May 24 Asian shares edged lower in early trade on Wednesday, while the Australian dollar and the offshore Chinese yuan slipped after Moody's cut its sovereign credit rating on China.
MEXICO CITY, May 23 Altos Hornos de Mexico (AHMSA), one of the country's largest steelmakers, said on Tuesday it had shut down definitively an iron ore mine in the northern state of Durango because of ongoing problems with the union.