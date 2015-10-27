Southern Copper reports 70 pct drop in Q3 net profit

BRIEF-Resmed and BMC/3B Medical settle global litigation
* Resmed Inc - Settlement did not include an admission of liability or wrongdoing by any party
LIMA Oct 27 Global miner Southern Copper Corp said on Tuesday that its net profit was $98.4 million in the third quarter, about 70 percent less than in the same quarter a year ago. (Reporting By Mitra Taj; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
* Elliott Associates and its affiliates report 6.9 percent passive stake in Northern Oil and Gas Inc as of January 10 - SEC filing Source: (http://bit.ly/2j3YkpU) Further company coverage:
* On Jan 18, entered agreement with certain shareholders providing for termination of certain pending litigation - SEC filing