版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 10月 27日 星期二

Southern Copper reports 70 pct drop in Q3 net profit

LIMA Oct 27 Global miner Southern Copper Corp said on Tuesday that its net profit was $98.4 million in the third quarter, about 70 percent less than in the same quarter a year ago. (Reporting By Mitra Taj; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

