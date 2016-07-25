Southern Copper reports 24.7 pct fall in Q2 profit vs year earlier

UPDATE 2-BAT agrees to buy Reynolds for $49 billion
* Deals brings together makers of Pall Mall, Camel, Newport (Adds shares, analyst reaction)
LIMA, July 25 Southern Copper Corp said on Monday that its net profit fell 24.7 percent to $221.9 million, or $0.29 per share, in the second quarter from the same period a year earlier as copper prices continued to slump.
The Arizona-based miner, which operates in Peru and Mexico, said its copper output rose 26.1 percent in the second quarter year-on-year thanks to surging output at its Buenavista mine.
Southern said it produced 447,503 tonnes of copper in the first half of 2016 and expects 913,500 tonnes for the full year.
(Reporting By Mitra Taj Editing by W Simon)
* Deals brings together makers of Pall Mall, Camel, Newport (Adds shares, analyst reaction)
SYDNEY, Jan 17 The deep-sea search for missing Malaysia Airlines flight MH370 ended on Tuesday without any trace being found of the plane that vanished in 2014 with 239 people on board, the three countries involved in the search said.
LONDON, Jan 17 Britain will not seek a Brexit deal that leaves it "half in, half out" of the EU, Prime Minister Theresa May will say on Tuesday in a speech setting out her priorities for divorce talks which indicates she is prepared to leave the single market.