UPDATE 1-Southern Copper profit rises 70 pct on higher metals prices

LIMA May 3 Southern Copper Corp on
Wednesday reported net income of $314.4 million for the first
quarter, up 70 percent from $185.1 million a year earlier and 82
percent above the $172 million posted in the fourth quarter of
2016.
Southern Copper, owned by Grupo Mexico, is one
of the world's largest copper producers and operates mines in
Mexico and Peru. The increase in profit came as copper prices
rose 25 percent and zinc prices rose 65.8 percent, the company
said.
A two-week strike last month at its Toquepala and Cuajone
copper mines as well as its Ilo refinery in Peru reduced copper
production by 1,418 tonnes, Southern Copper said in its earnings
report. The two mines together produced 310,000 tonnes of copper
last year, according to government data.
Net sales grew 27.2 percent to $1.6 billion, while the cost
of sales grew 16.1 percent to $843.8 million, Southern Copper
said. The company's capital investments grew 10 percent to
$245.6 million due to a plan to boost copper output at Toquepala
by 100,000 tonnes to 260,000 tonnes by 2019.
With the expansion, Southern Copper will produce 1 million
tonnes in 2019, compared with 900,000 tonnes produced last year,
chairman German Larrea said.
