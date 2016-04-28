版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 4月 28日 星期四 22:48 BJT

Southern Copper's net profit dropped 34.5 pct in first quarter

LIMA, April 28 Southern Copper Corp's net profit dropped 34.5 percent to $185.1 million, or $0.24 per share, in the first quarter on slumping metal prices, the company said Thursday.

The result was better than the mean market estimate of $139.76 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The Phoenix, Arizona-based company said it produced 24.8 percent more copper in the first quarter compared with the same quarter in 2015 thanks to its expansion at its Buenavista mine in Mexico, setting a new record for the global miner with 221,661 tonnes.

Southern also reported record sales volumes of copper and silver that were offset by sharp price decreases for the metals.

The company owns mines in Peru and Mexico and is part of Grupo Mexico.

(Reporting By Mitra Taj; Editing by Marguerita Choy)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐