Southern Copper's net profit dropped 34.5 pct in first quarter

BRIEF-Citigroup credit card delinquency and charge-off rate for December
* Citigroup Inc C.N - credit card charge-offs 2.53 percent in December versus 2.92 percent in November - sec filing
LIMA, April 28 Southern Copper Corp's net profit dropped 34.5 percent to $185.1 million, or $0.24 per share, in the first quarter on slumping metal prices, the company said Thursday.
The result was better than the mean market estimate of $139.76 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
The Phoenix, Arizona-based company said it produced 24.8 percent more copper in the first quarter compared with the same quarter in 2015 thanks to its expansion at its Buenavista mine in Mexico, setting a new record for the global miner with 221,661 tonnes.
Southern also reported record sales volumes of copper and silver that were offset by sharp price decreases for the metals.
The company owns mines in Peru and Mexico and is part of Grupo Mexico.
(Reporting By Mitra Taj; Editing by Marguerita Choy)
* Citigroup Inc C.N - credit card charge-offs 2.53 percent in December versus 2.92 percent in November - sec filing
* Harwood capital llp reports 5.9 percent passive stake in inspired entertainment inc as of dec 23, 2016 - sec filing Source text - http://bit.ly/2iDPN9K Further company coverage:
Jan 17 Goldman Sachs Group Inc head of global compliance Alan Cohen is stepping down.