版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 11日 星期二 00:04 BJT

Strike affects up to 80 pct of Southern Copper's output in Peru - union

LIMA, April 10 Workers at Peru's Southern Copper started an indefinite strike on Monday, affecting up to 80 percent of the company's copper production capacity, union representative Jose Espejo said.

Southern Copper representatives did not immediately respond to request for comment.

(Reporting by Marco Aquino; Writing by Caroline Stauffer)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐