Peru's Southern Copper workers mark 10 days on strike

LIMA, April 19 Workers at miner Southern Copper
in Peru completed their tenth day of an
indefinite strike on Wednesday, though the company said it had
not significantly impacted output.
Jorge Campos, the secretary general of the Unified Union of
Workers of Southern Copper, said some 3,000 workers have walked
off the job demanding a greater share of profits and more
medical benefits.
"We are completing 10 days of a general indefinite strike...
the company is sending letters of dismissals to the workers and
other measures of intimidation when the administrative processes
in the strike have not even been completed," Campos told
reporters after visiting Peru's Congress.
A Southern Copper representative said the strike had not
"significantly" affected production as the company was operating
at 96 percent capacity on average in Peru and had sub-contracted
workers.
Southern Copper operates the Toquepala and Cuajone mines and
the Ilo refinery in Peru. Toquepala and Cuajone, both in
southern Peru, together produced some 310,000 tonnes of copper
last year, according to government data.
Southern Copper, owned by Grupo Mexico,
boosted its copper output by 21 percent to 900,000 tonnes last
year on the back of an expansion at a mine in Mexico.
(Reporting by Teresa Cespedes; Writing by Caroline Stauffer;
Editing by Alistair Bell)