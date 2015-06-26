UPDATE 1-Southern Copper hopes for Tia Maria permit by end 2015

(New throughout, adds CEO's comments, background)
By Teresa Cespedes
LIMA, June 26 Southern Copper Corp
hopes to reach an agreement with angry neighbors of its planned
$1.4 billion Tia Maria mine in Peru, and end deadly protests in
time to begin construction of the project before the end of
2015, the company's chief executive said on Friday.
If it does so, Tia Maria could start producing copper in
early 2018, CEO Oscar Gonzalez told Reuters.
Mining conflicts in recent years have held up billions of
dollars worth of investment in Peru, the world's third largest
copper producer which is expected to contribute a significant
amount to future global supplies.
In mid-May, Southern Copper, which is controlled by Grupo
Mexico, announced a 60-day formal "pause" to
resolve the festering dispute with locals, who claim the mine
will drain rivers and pollute water supplies.
Gonzalez acknowledged that there was scant chance of
reaching a deal by mid July, as initially hoped.
A permit for the 120,000-tonnes-per-year copper mine located
in Peru's Arequipa region was pending when renewed protests
broke out March 23.
"I hope we get the permit this year," Gonzalez said in an
interview. "If we can start this year, it will be two years of
construction and production will begin in early 2018," he said.
Tia Maria has faced severe delays since 2011. Southern
Copper has said it will use the highest standards and promised
to build a desalination plant to ease concerns over water
supplies in its revised environmental plan, which was approved
last year.
Recent protests against Tia Maria have left 4 people dead
and hundreds injured.
Gonzalez urged the government to mediate talks between the
miner, local community and opponents.
Writing by Anthony Esposito
Richard Lough and David Gregorio)