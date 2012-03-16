UPDATE 1-Miss. Supreme Court reverses Southern Co coal project approval

By Eileen O'Grady
HOUSTON, March 15 The Mississippi Supreme
Court on Thursday reversed an approval for a Southern Co
$2.8 billion coal gasification project in Mississippi.
In a 9-0 vote, the state supreme court said the Mississippi
Public Service Commission's May 2010 approval failed to satisfy
state law that the plant would benefit the utility's customers,
and sent the case back to the PSC.
Southern's smallest utility, Mississippi Power, is already
building the 582-megawatt integrated gasification combined-cycle
(IGCC) power plant, which has been awarded more than $680
million in federal grants and tax incentives, including $270
million from the U.S. Department of Energy's clean coal power
initiative.
The ruling "has dealt a severe blow to the project in the
sense that they (Mississippi Power) are back to square one,"
said Louie Miller, state director at the Sierra Club, which
challenged the PSC certificate to build the plant.
Mississippi Power officials said late Thursday that they
were reviewing the court ruling and declined further comment.
The PSC will now have to take another look at the Kemper
Country plant, said attorney Robert Wiygul, who represented the
Sierra Club.
"It's going to be very difficult for an unbiased observer to
say that this plant is a good idea given the current state of
the energy market, the natural gas market and the economy,"
Wiygul said.
In 2010, the three-member PSC initially ruled that
Mississippi Power failed to prove that the costly plant would
benefit the utility's small customer base of less than 200,000.
Mississippi Power indicated that the $2.4 billion price cap
imposed on the project by the commission would make it
impossible to finance or construct the plant.
About a month later, however, the commission voted 2-1 to
allow Mississippi Power to build the plant under revised
conditions that included raising the price cap by nearly $500
million to $2.88 billion.
The Sierra Club called the second vote "an unprecedented
flip-flop."
Brandon Presley, the lone Mississippi commissioner who voted
against the Kemper project both times, called Thursday's Supreme
Court ruling "a major victory for each and every customer of
Mississippi Power Co and deals a serious blow to the company's
corporate socialism."
"This plant is untried technology," Presley said in a
statement. "The shareholders have no risks while the customers
have all the risks along with a 45 percent rate hike to boot."
IGCC technology heats coal to convert it into a synthesis
gas that is processed to remove sulfur, mercury and other
pollutants before being sent to a traditional combined cycle
power plant to produce electricity.
The plant was designed to use a gasification technology
developed by Southern Co to burn Mississippi lignite and had
support from state economic development groups and then-Governor
Haley Barbour.
A number of IGCC projects have been canceled due to
technical problems, high capital costs and a lack of federal
regulation to limit carbon dioxide emissions.