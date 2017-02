JAN 25 - Southern Co's fourth-quarter profit rose 70 percent, helped by lower costs and higher rates at one of its units.

The power company's net profit rose to $261 million, or 30 cents a share, from $153 million, or 18 cents a share, a year ago.

Revenue fell 2 percent to $3.7 billion.

The company said that while the future looks bright, it is seeing a still-challenged economy with sustained industrial growth, along with flat commercial and residential growth.