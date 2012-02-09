UPDATE 1-Southern Copper delays $1 bln Peru mine opening

* Start of production delayed till 2015
* Q4 net up 9.1 pct
Feb 9 Southern Copper Corp, a
major global copper producer, posted record annual earnings of
more than $2 billion but pushed back the start date for its $1
billion Tia Maria project in Peru until 2015.
The company said last week it was starting a new
environmental impact study on the Tia Maria project, which had
been expected to start producing 120,000 tonnes of the red metal
per year in 2013.
Peru's then-President Alan Garcia rejected the previous
impact study for the project last April after protests by local
residents worried about losing control of scarce water supplies
in Southern Peru erupted in violence.
In its earnings report, Southern Copper said fourth-quarter
net income was $537 million, up 9.1 percent from a year earlier.
Net income for 2011 was an all-time high of $2.34 billion,
up 50.3 percent from 2010. The company restored full operations
at the Buenavista mine in Mexico in 2011 after several years of
crippling labor disputes.
Southern Copper is an affiliate of Grupo Mexico
.