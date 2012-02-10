Southern Copper sees 2012 copper output up 9 pct

UPDATE 2-Singapore carbon tax would hit refiners, help renewables
* Could indicate longer-term shift to cleaner energy (Adds comment, detail)
LIMA Feb 10 Southern Copper expects it 2012 copper output to be 640,000 tonnes, up nearly 9 percent from its 2011 production of 587,491 tonnes, the company said during a conference call on Friday.
Southern Copper, a unit of Grupo Mexico , has mines in Peru in Mexico.
* Could indicate longer-term shift to cleaner energy (Adds comment, detail)
* Coming Up: Germany Markit Mnfg Flash PMI Feb at 0830 GMT (Adds comment, detail, updates prices)
* Deal for the Hollywood producer not yet over - sources (Recasts, changes dateline, adds sourcing, details)