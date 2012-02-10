版本:
Southern Copper sees 2012 copper output up 9 pct

LIMA Feb 10 Southern Copper expects it 2012 copper output to be 640,000 tonnes, up nearly 9 percent from its 2011 production of 587,491 tonnes, the company said during a conference call on Friday.

Southern Copper, a unit of Grupo Mexico , has mines in Peru in Mexico.

