Southern Copper signs deal with workers in Peru -union

LIMA Feb 21 Southern Copper Corp
signed a new three-year contract with workers in Peru that
boosts salaries and ends the immediate threat of an indefinite
strike, union leaders said on Thursday.
Workers had started out asking for a 25 percent raise and
improved safety conditions, and went on strike for two days in
late December.
Negotiations ended on Wednesday after the company and
workers reached an agreement to raise wages 6.5 percent the
first year, and 5 percent each of the next two following years,
said Adrian Mamani, a union leader.
The contract expires at the end of 2015, Mamani said.
"It's not great but it's not bad either," said union leader
Ricardo Juarez. "There won't be any strikes for the time being."
Southern Copper, an affiliate of Grupo Mexico,
expects to produce about 650,000 tonnes of copper this year.
Some 2,500 people work at Southern Copper's units in
Cuajone, Toquepala and Ilo.