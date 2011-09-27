UPDATE 2-Peru region puts pressure on miner Southern Copper

* Provincial mayors plan to organize strike

* President of Tacna region cites water supplies (Adds details and background)

By Teresa Cespedes

LIMA, sept 27 Authorities in the Peruvian region of Tacna have decided to ask the national government to revoke the water license that Southern Copper ( SCCO.N ) relies on to run two of its copper mines, the president of the region of Tacna said on Tuesday.

Guillermo Chocano said he and provincial mayors in the coastal desert also plan to organize a general strike starting on Monday to press their demands.

"We've had 51 years of pollution by Southern Copper, which has caused an ecological disaster and has used agricultural water and water of the people for mining," he told Reuters in an interview.

He said desertification, which is when land becomes unusable, has increased as a result of using groundwater, but he did not provide details.

An official for Southern Copper, one of the world's largest copper miners, was not immediately available to comment.

"Mining companies can operate in the region but they must use desalinated water from the sea," Chocano said.

Southern Copper runs the Ilo smelter in the area, and the Toquepala and Cajone mines.

It is currently trying to expand Toquepala and win approvals for another mining project, Tia Maria, which has faced strident opposition over water supplies.

Peru is a top global minerals exporter and Southern Copper generates much of its revenue in the Andean country.

Leftist President Ollanta Humala this month passed a "consultation law" that aims to make mining companies and communities negotiate settlements to thorny environmental and economic issues, but it has not been implemented yet. (Reporting by Teresa Cespedes; Editing by Andrea Evans and Bob Burgdorfer)