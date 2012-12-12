Union at Southern Copper plans strike in Peru

BRIEF-Community Health Systems to divest Anniston, Alabama Hospital
* Community Health Systems announces definitive agreement to divest Anniston, Alabama Hospital
LIMA Dec 12 Workers at the main units of Southern Copper in Peru plan to go on strike after wage talks failed, a union leader said on Wednesday.
A start date for the strike will likely be set at a union assembly on Thursday, he said.
* Bob Adams to assume position of Allete chief financial officer
* Manitoba Telecom Services Inc - CEO Jay Forbes will be leaving company following expected successful closing of its pending transaction with BCE Inc Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: