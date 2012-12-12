版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 12月 13日 星期四

Union at Southern Copper plans strike in Peru

LIMA Dec 12 Workers at the main units of Southern Copper in Peru plan to go on strike after wage talks failed, a union leader said on Wednesday.

A start date for the strike will likely be set at a union assembly on Thursday, he said.

