版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2011年 10月 1日 星期六 03:52 BJT

Southern Copper open to talks in Peru water dispute

 LIMA, Sept 30 Southern Copper (SCCO.N) would be
open to talks with authorities in Peru's Tacna region who want
to revoke its water license, if they are convened by the
national government, the company's CEO said on Friday.
 Chief Executive Oscar Gonzalez told Reuters an $800 million
expansion to its Toquepala mine would not use "one more drop"
of groundwater than the mine already uses. He said using
desalinated seawater as regional authorities suggest is not
"economically viable."
 Prime Minister Salomon Lerner said on Wednesday the
national government will establish formal talks between
Southern Copper and Tacna authorities to resolve the dispute.
Government authorities plan to strike on Monday.
  (Reporting by Teresa Cespedes)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐