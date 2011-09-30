UPDATE 1-Southern Copper open to talks in Peru water dispute

* Tacna authorities plan to strike on Monday

* Southern Copper says using seawater "not viable"

(Adds quotes, background, byline)

By Teresa Cespedes

LIMA, Sept 30 Southern Copper is open to holding talks with authorities in Peru's Tacna who want to cancel its water license, the company's chief executive said on Friday.

Oscar Gonzalez told Reuters the company would participate in negotiations hosted by the national government, but stressed a proposed $800 million expansion to its Toquepala mine would not use "one more drop" of water as local residents fear.

He said the company would recycle groundwater it is already authorized to use to run its two mines in the region.

Tacna's president, Guillermo Chocano, says Southern Copper's operations in the arid south have hurt already scarce water supplies needed by farmers. Regional authorities plan to strike on Monday to press their demands against one of the world's top copper producers.

Prime Minister Salomon Lerner said on Wednesday the national government will establish formal talks between Southern Copper ( SCCO.N ) and Tacna authorities to resolve the dispute and that a strike would be avoided.

"We will accept the invitation for dialogue if it is made to us," Gonzalez said. He said using desalinated seawater instead of groundwater as Chocano demands is not "economically viable" for the company.