Disney hikes some US park ticket prices up to 4.9 pct
LOS ANGELES, Feb 11 Walt Disney Co is raising the admission price for its U.S. theme parks by as much as $5 for some single-day tickets starting on Sunday.
* Tacna authorities plan to strike on Monday
* Southern Copper says using seawater "not viable"
(Adds quotes, background, byline)
By Teresa Cespedes
LIMA, Sept 30 Southern Copper is open to holding talks with authorities in Peru's Tacna who want to cancel its water license, the company's chief executive said on Friday.
Oscar Gonzalez told Reuters the company would participate in negotiations hosted by the national government, but stressed a proposed $800 million expansion to its Toquepala mine would not use "one more drop" of water as local residents fear.
He said the company would recycle groundwater it is already authorized to use to run its two mines in the region.
Tacna's president, Guillermo Chocano, says Southern Copper's operations in the arid south have hurt already scarce water supplies needed by farmers. Regional authorities plan to strike on Monday to press their demands against one of the world's top copper producers.
Prime Minister Salomon Lerner said on Wednesday the
national government will establish formal talks between
Southern Copper (SCCO.N) and Tacna authorities to resolve the
dispute and that a strike would be avoided.
"We will accept the invitation for dialogue if it is made to us," Gonzalez said. He said using desalinated seawater instead of groundwater as Chocano demands is not "economically viable" for the company.
Southern Copper, a unit of Grupo Mexico (GMEXICOB.MX) runs
the Ilo smelter in Tacna and the Cajone and Toquepala mines.
(Reporting by Teresa Cespedes. Writing by Caroline Stauffer;
Editing by Marguerita Choy)
LOS ANGELES, Feb 11 Walt Disney Co is raising the admission price for its U.S. theme parks by as much as $5 for some single-day tickets starting on Sunday.
HAMBURG/BERLIN, Feb 11 Ex-Volkswagen Chairman Ferdinand Piech, who resigned after a showdown with former chief executive Martin Winterkorn, has refused to testify to German lawmakers investigating a possible government's role in the VW emissions scandal, according to his lawyer.
WASHINGTON, Feb 11 Nordstrom's sales of first daughter Ivanka Trump's line of clothing and shoes fell by nearly one-third in the past fiscal year, with sharp drops in sales weeks before the election, the Wall Street Journal reported on Saturday.