UPDATE 1-Southern Copper open to talks in Peru water dispute

 * Tacna authorities plan to strike on Monday
 * Southern Copper says using seawater "not viable"
 (Adds quotes, background, byline)
 By Teresa Cespedes
 LIMA, Sept 30 Southern Copper is open to
holding talks with authorities in Peru's Tacna who want to
cancel its water license, the company's chief executive said on
Friday.
 Oscar Gonzalez told Reuters the company would participate
in negotiations hosted by the national government, but stressed
a proposed $800 million expansion to its Toquepala mine would
not use "one more drop" of water as local residents fear.
 He said the company would recycle groundwater it is already
authorized to use to run its two mines in the region.
 Tacna's president, Guillermo Chocano, says Southern
Copper's operations in the arid south have hurt already scarce
water supplies needed by farmers. Regional authorities plan to
strike on Monday to press their demands against one of the
world's top copper producers.
 Prime Minister Salomon Lerner said on Wednesday the
national government will establish formal talks between
Southern Copper (SCCO.N) and Tacna authorities to resolve the
dispute and that a strike would be avoided.
 "We will accept the invitation for dialogue if it is made
to us," Gonzalez said. He said using desalinated seawater
instead of groundwater as Chocano demands is not "economically
viable" for the company.
 Southern Copper, a unit of Grupo Mexico (GMEXICOB.MX) runs
the Ilo smelter in Tacna and the Cajone and Toquepala mines.
  (Reporting by Teresa Cespedes. Writing by Caroline Stauffer;
Editing by Marguerita Choy)

