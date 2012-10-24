版本:
中国
2012年 10月 24日

Southern Copper Q3 profit slumps 67 pct to $217.9 mln

LIMA Oct 24 Southern Copper said on Wednesday its third-quarter net profit slumped 67 percent to $217.9 million from the same period a year earlier, reflecting softer global prices for the red metal and a $316.2 million charge for legal fees.

