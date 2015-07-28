Southern Copper profit drops in first half on copper price slump

LIMA, July 28 Southern Copper Corp said
on Tuesday its net income dropped 12.6 percent drop in the
first half of the year due to the slump in global metal prices,
but it said it was well-positioned to weather the "temporary
downturn".
The global mining company controlled by Grupo Mexico
said first-half net income was $577.1 million
compared with $660.6 million in the first half of last year.
"Even though the current economic scenario is affecting
metal prices, we believe this is a temporary headwind that will
eventually fade, making the strong copper market fundamentals
prevail," said German Larrea, chairman of the Southern Copper
board and Grupo Mexico chief executive officer.
Sales fell 6.5 percent to $2.658 billion compared with the
same period in 2014 as a higher sales volume was unable to
offset lower prices.
Output rose 8.6 percent to 356,701 tonnes, the company said.
Peru is the world's third largest producer of the red metal
and its production of copper, gold, and silver will likely rise
by 13 percent this year, the country's mines minister told
Reuters last month. Zinc is set to rise 18 percent.
Southern Copper said its earnings before interest, taxes,
depreciation and amortization declined 13.3 percent to $1.193
billion in the first half of 2015.
"We believe that Southern Coppers excellent reserve base,
low cash cost, conservative capital structure and growth
program, makes us the industrys best prepared company to
weather this temporary downturn in metal prices," said Larrea.
The company operates mines in Mexico and Peru, where it is on
track to expand its Toquepala mine but has faced delays in
rolling out its Tia Maria project amid protests.
Southern Copper said last month it hoped to reach an
agreement with protestors in time to begin construction of the
planned $1.4 billion mine before the end of 2015.
Mining conflicts in recent years have held up billions of
dollars worth of investment in which is expected to contribute a
significant amount to future global supplies.
(Reporting by Lima newsroom; Writing by Sarah Marsh in Buenos
Aires)