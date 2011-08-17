TIMELINE-The bidding race for Southern Union

Aug 17 U.S. pipeline operator Southern Union is the target of competing bids from Energy Transfer Equity LP (ETE) and Williams Companies Inc .

Both ETE and Williams have sweetened their offers.

Following is a timeline on the bidding:

June 16 - Energy Transfer says to buy Southern Union in an all-stock deal at $33 a share, worth $4.1 billion.

June 23 - Williams counters with unsolicited $4.9 billion cash bid for Southern Union.

- ETE says its tax-deferred offer is better than Williams', which, it says does not have committed financing.

June 27 - ETE says Southern Union is not permitted to talk to Williams.

- Williams says its bid for Southern is not subject to any financing contingency, as charged by ETE.

June 28 - Southern Union says it will talk to Williams, but it still backs the deal with ETE.

June 29 - ETE sends a legal letter saying any attempt by Southern to talk to Williams will be a "willful and intentional" breach of their merger agreement.

July 5 - ETE raises its bid for Southern Union by 21 percent to about $5 billion -- with Southern shareholders able to choose to swap their shares for $40 cash, or 0.903 ETE common units.

July 14 - Williams raises offer for Southern Union by nearly 13 percent to $5.5 billion.

July 15 - Southern Union says to enter into negotiations with Williams over its latest $5.5 billion offer; says still recommends the Energy Transfer bid of about $5 billion.

July 19 - ETE raises offer again to $5.5 billion. ETE offer to pay $44.25 in cash or one of its common units for each Southern Union share, an increase of 10.6 percent from its previous bid.

Aug 16 - Williams Cos Inc says it is still prepared to pay $5.5 billion in cash for Southern

- Says its $44-a-share bid is at a 4 percent premium to ETE's cash and stock offer, as recent market turmoil has weakened the value of ETE units.

Aug 17 - Southern Union Co says it continues to back ETE's $5.5 billion takeover offer.

