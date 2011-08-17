TIMELINE-The bidding race for Southern Union

Aug 17 U.S. pipeline operator Southern Union
is the target of competing bids from Energy Transfer
Equity LP (ETE) and Williams Companies Inc .
Both ETE and Williams have sweetened their offers.
Following is a timeline on the bidding:
June 16 - Energy Transfer says to buy Southern Union in an
all-stock deal at $33 a share, worth $4.1 billion.
June 23 - Williams counters with unsolicited $4.9 billion
cash bid for Southern Union.
- ETE says its tax-deferred offer is better than Williams',
which, it says does not have committed financing.
June 27 - ETE says Southern Union is not permitted to talk
to Williams.
- Williams says its bid for Southern is not subject to any
financing contingency, as charged by ETE.
June 28 - Southern Union says it will talk to Williams, but
it still backs the deal with ETE.
June 29 - ETE sends a legal letter saying any attempt by
Southern to talk to Williams will be a "willful and intentional"
breach of their merger agreement.
July 5 - ETE raises its bid for Southern Union by 21 percent
to about $5 billion -- with Southern shareholders able to choose
to swap their shares for $40 cash, or 0.903 ETE common units.
July 14 - Williams raises offer for Southern Union by
nearly 13 percent to $5.5 billion.
July 15 - Southern Union says to enter into negotiations
with Williams over its latest $5.5 billion offer; says still
recommends the Energy Transfer bid of about $5 billion.
July 19 - ETE raises offer again to $5.5 billion. ETE offer
to pay $44.25 in cash or one of its common units for each
Southern Union share, an increase of 10.6 percent from its
previous bid.
Aug 16 - Williams Cos Inc says it is still prepared
to pay $5.5 billion in cash for Southern
- Says its $44-a-share bid is at a 4 percent premium to
ETE's cash and stock offer, as recent market turmoil has
weakened the value of ETE units.
Aug 17 - Southern Union Co says it continues to back
ETE's $5.5 billion takeover offer.
