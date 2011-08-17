UPDATE 2-Southern Union backs Energy Transfer's takeover bid

* Says Williams bid is not a superior offer

* Southern Union shares closed at $42.65

NEW YORK Aug 17 Pipeline operator Southern Union Co SUG.N said on Wednesday it continues to back a takeover offer from Energy Transfer Equity (ETE.N), a day after rival bidder Williams Cos (WMB.N) said it was still prepared to pay $5.5 billion in cash for Southern Union.

Southern Union's special committee said it determined that Williams' $44 a share cash bid "neither constitutes nor is reasonably likely to result in a superior offer."

Williams wrote to Southern Union on Tuesday to let it know that its cash bid -- originally offered last month -- still stood, as it attempts to pry the pipeline company out of its deal with Energy Transfer.

Williams said its bid was better than the Energy Transfer deal, because the value of the cash and stock transaction has fallen during the market turmoil. [ID:nN1E77F1QR]

Energy Transfer and Williams have been in a bidding war for Southern Union since June, when the company initially agreed to be bought by Energy Transfer for $33 a share.

Companies such as Southern Union rarely come to the market, giving it a scarcity value that makes it attractive to rivals. It owns and runs more than 20,000 miles of pipelines in the U.S. Southeast, Midwest and Great Lakes regions, as well as in Texas and New Mexico.

Despite weak natural gas prices NGc1, production has been rising as energy companies pile into shale fields -- underground rock formations rich in oil and gas.

Increased production from shale such as the Marcellus in the eastern United States has benefited natural gas transporters and processors such as Williams, Southern Union and Energy Transfer. Acquiring Southern Union would nearly double Energy Transfer's pipeline capacity and position it for future demand.

Southern Union's shares closed up 2.5 percent at $42.65 on on the New York Stock Exchange on Wednesday. (Reporting by Michael Erman; Additional reporting by Sumit Jha in Bangalore; Editing by Roshni Menon and Gunna Dickson)