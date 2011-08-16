UPDATE 2-Williams pushes $5.5 bln bid for Southern Union

* Still ready to pay $44/shr in cash for Southern Union
* Energy Transfer has cash and stock Southern Union deal
* Energy Transfer deal now worth $42.32/shr
NEW YORK, Aug 16 Williams Cos Inc (WMB.N) on
Tuesday said it was still prepared to pay $5.5 billion in cash
for pipeline operator Southern Union Co SUG.N, as it looks to
pry the company out of a deal it signed with rival Energy Transfer
Equity LP (ETE.N).
Williams' $44-a-share bid now represents a 4 percent
premium to Energy Transfer's cash and stock offer, as the
recent market turmoil has weakened the value of Energy Transfer
units.
"The recent equity market volatility further highlights the
benefits to the Southern Union shareholders of our all-cash
proposal," Williams Chief Executive Alan Armstrong wrote in a
letter.
Energy Transfer and Williams have been in a bidding war for
the company since June, when Southern Union initially agreed to
be bought by Energy Transfer for $33 a share.
Companies such as Southern Union rarely come to the market,
giving it a scarcity value that makes it attractive to rivals.
It owns and runs more than 20,000 miles of pipelines in the
U.S. Southeast, Midwest and Great Lakes regions, as well as in
Texas and New Mexico.
Despite weak natural gas prices NGc1, production has been
rising as energy companies pile into shale fields -- underground
rock formations rich in oil and gas.
Increased production from shale such as the Marcellus in
the eastern United States has benefited natural gas
transporters and processors such as Williams, Southern Union
and Energy Transfer. Acquiring Southern Union would nearly
double Energy Transfer's pipeline capacity and position it for
future demand.
CHALLENGES FOR WILLIAMS
Williams originally made its $44-a-share bid for Southern
Union on July 14. Days later, Energy Transfer slightly topped
that bid with a cash and stock deal.
Energy Transfer's deal -- agreed to on July 19 -- would pay
up to 60 percent of Southern Union shareholders $44.25 in cash
for each Southern Union share and the remaining 40 percent
would receive 1 unit of Energy Transfer for each Southern Union
share.
At the time, the deal was worth more than $44 a share, but
it has since fallen to $42.32 per Southern Union share, based
on Tuesday's closing price.
Still, Williams faces headwinds in pushing its bid for
Southern Union.
Energy Transfer already has an agreed deal with the
Southern Union board. Investors holding about 14 percent of
Southern Union's shares -- including Chief Executive George
Lindemann and President Eric Herschmann -- have already agreed
to support the bid, and to take ETE units as payment for their
shares.
The deal also has a break-up fee of $181.3 million and up to
$54 million of expenses should Southern Union choose to walk
away.
Shares of Southern Union rose around 2 percent in after
market trading.
(Reporting by Michael Erman; Editing by Gary Hill, Phil
Berlowitz)