SouthGobi Resources fires CEO

Sept 12 SouthGobi Resources Ltd said it fired Chief Executive Alexander Molyneux, about a week after China's Chalco dropped its $926 million takeover bid for the company.

The Mongolia-focused Canadian coal miner named Ross Tromans, who was general manager marketing at Rio Tinto Coal Australia , as its new CEO subject to board approval.

