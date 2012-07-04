SouthGobi jumps over 12 pct on Chalco interest

HONG KONG, July 4 Shares of Mongolia-focused coal miner SouthGobi Resources Ltd jumped as much as 12.5 percent on Wednesday after Chinese aluminum giant Chalco reiterated its interest in acquiring a majority stake in the coal miner.

Shares of SouthGobi rose to HK$34.20 before steadying at HK$33.80 at 0156 GMT, still up 11.2 percent in a nearly flat overall market.

Chalco and SouthGobi stakeholder Ivanhoe Resources said they would extend the time for Chalco to make a proportional takeover bid for up to 60 percent of the common shares of SouthGobi by 30 days.