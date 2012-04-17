Deloitte quits as auditor of SouthGobi Resources

HONG KONG, April 17 SouthGobi Resources Ltd
said on Tuesday Deloitte & Touche LLP resigned as
auditor of the company on its own initiative prior to the expiry
of its term of office.
SouthGobi, which sells metallurgical and thermal coal mainly
to customers in China, said: "Deloitte has not expressed any
reservations in its report for the two most recently completed
fiscal years of the company or for any period subsequent to the
last completed fiscal year."
PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP has been appointed as the
company's auditor with effect from April 2, the company said.
SouthGobi said a day earlier that the Mongolian
government suspended exploration and mining licenses for its
Ovoot Tolgoi coal mine following Chinese aluminum giant Chalco's
bid to acquire a controlling stake in it.