Mongolian review plan disrupts SouthGobi deals

* New rules would allow government to review deals
* Chalco says bid is contingent on winning regulatory nod
* Chalco says approval terms have to be satisfactory to it
TORONTO, April 25 Mongolia's plan to enact
foreign investment rules that would allow it to review deals
affecting companies with assets in the country could delay two
separate agreements involving Ca n adian coal miner SouthGobi
Resources Ltd.
Chinese aluminum giant Chalco said on Wednesday
it does not intend to move forward with a $926 million bid for a
majority stake in SouthGobi until it has all the necessary
regulatory approvals in place.
Chalco's announcement came a day after SouthGobi extended
the closing date on plans to sell its Tsagaan Tolgoi thermal
coal project in Mongolia to Australian-listed Modun Resources
Ltd.
China's state-run Aluminium Corp of China Ltd, better known
as Chalco, is attempting to buy a 60 percent stake in
SouthGobi. It already has a support agreement in place with the
miner's majority shareholder, Ivanhoe Mines Ltd.
SouthGobi shares, however, have dropped roughly 10 percent
since the deal was announced in early April. The fall came after
the government of Mongolia subsequently announced it would
suspend SouthGobi's mining permits - including the ones
pertaining to its flagship Ovoot Tolgoi coal mine - in light of
the proposed Chalco deal.
In a joint statement on Wednesday, Chalco and Ivanhoe said
they intend to cooperate with Mongolia to ensure that their deal
proceeds and meets requirements under any new laws enacted by
the country.
Chalco said it believes the proposed deal will be of "net
benefit to Mongolia and the Mongolian mining industry".
SouthGobi owns a handful of coal projects spread across
Mongolia. The Ovoot Tolgoi coal mine is about 40 kilometers from
Mongolia's border with China, the world's largest coal consumer.
While Mongolia has opened its doors to foreign investors
over the past decade, Chinese companies have found it hard to
win access to Mongolia's vast copper and coal mines. Analysts
say that this is due to historical mistrust between the two
countries.
Some analysts, however, are still confident that the Chalco
deal will proceed.
"We believe the Chalco-SouthGobi deal will go through, and
view the move by Mongolia as election related," Scotia Capital
analyst Tom Meyer wrote in a note to clients.
Chalco also appears undaunted and the company has outlined
plans to pay $308 million for a stake of almost 30 percent in
Winsway Coking Coal Holdings Ltd, a big buyer of
Mongolian coal. That deal that would complement its purchase of
a majority stake in SouthGobi.
Chalco said it still plans to begin its tender offer for
SouthGobi shares sometime in early July, b ut the deal will only
close if it gets regulatory approvals in time.
"A condition to Chalco's completion of the proposed partial
offer is that all required regulatory approvals have been
obtained on terms satisfactory to Chalco," the Chinese metals
giant said. "Unless and until such regulatory approvals have
been obtained to its satisfaction, Chalco may withdraw its bid,"
.
SouthGobi, earlier in the week, said the closing date of the
deal with Modun has been extended to as late as Dec. 31. The $30
million deal had been supposed to close by June 1.