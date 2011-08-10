UPDATE 1-SouthGobi Resources Q2 net profit up on higher coal prices

BRIEF-Taiwan's AU Optronics purchases equipment from Orbotech Asia
* Says purchases equipment worth T$560.8 million ($18.03 million)
Aug 10 Canadian coal miner SouthGobi Resources Ltd posted a higher quarterly net profit, driven mainly by a rise in average realized coal prices.
The second-quarter net income was $67.3 million, 37 cents per basic share, compared with $53.3 million, or 29 cents per basic share, a year ago.
The company, which owns the Ovoot Tolgoi mine and two development projects in Mongolia, said revenue more than doubled to $47.3 million.
SouthGobi Resources, which sells metallurgical and thermal coal to customers in China -- one of the largest consumers of coal in the world, sold 1.05 million tons at an average realized price of $54 per tonne in the quarter, up from 450,000 tons at $42.63 per ton, last year.
Shares of the company closed at C$9.51 on Wednesday on the Toronto Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Maneesha Tiwari in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel)
JOHANNESBURG, Feb 8 South African pulp and paper maker Sappi will invest $305 million in North America and Europe to increase its packaging capacity, the firm said on Wednesday after releasing its first-quarter results.
Feb 8 Britain's FTSE 100 futures were up 0.11 percent ahead of the cash market open on Wednesday.