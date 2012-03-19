SouthGobi Resources loss narrows on higher coal prices

BRIEF-Seair announces default on senior debt
* Seair Inc - defaulted on terms of its senior debt senior debt and is currently in negotiations with its creditors to develop a restructuring plan
March 19 Canadian miner SouthGobi Resources Ltd posted a narrower fourth-quarter loss due mainly to a rise in average realized coal prices.
The company -- which has its flagship coal mine, Ovoot Tolgoi, in southern Mongolia -- posted a net loss of $18.9 million, or 14 cents a share, compared with a loss of $28.7, or 16 cents a share, a year ago.
Revenue at SouthGobi, which sells metallurgical and thermal coal to customers in China -- one of the largest consumers of coal in the world, rose 23 percent to $51.1 million.
* Sets regular quarterly dividend of $0.2425 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 24 Citigroup Inc on Friday said that U.S. government and regulatory agencies are investigating the bank's hiring practices.