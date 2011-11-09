UPDATE 1-SouthGobi fetches higher coal prices, profit doubles

(Follows alerts)
Nov 9 Canadian coal miner SouthGobi Resources
Ltd's quarterly profit doubled as it sold more coal at
higher prices.
The company reported third-quarter net income of $55
million, or 31 cents per share, compared with $27.5 million, or
15 cents per share, last year.
The company, which owns the Ovoot Tolgoi mine and two other
development projects in Mongolia, said revenue rose ten-fold to
$60.5 million.
SouthGobi Resources sold 1.37 million tonnes of coal at an
average realized selling price of about $54 per tonne in the
quarter, up from 0.19 million at about $37 per tonne, last year.
The company sells metallurgical and thermal coal to China --
one of the largest consumers of coal in the world.
Shares of the company closed at C$8.53 on Tuesday on the
Toronto Stock Exchange.
(Reporting by Ankur Banerjee in Bangalore; Editing by Saumyadeb
Chakrabarty)