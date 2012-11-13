SouthGobi posts loss as mining activities remain curtailed

Nov 13 Mongolia-focused coal miner SouthGobi
Resources Ltd reported a third-quarter loss
as mining activities remained curtailed.
The Mongolian government suspended the license of the
company, which operates the Ovoot Tolgoi mine, in April
following a bid by Chinese state-owned Chalco
.
Chalco dropped its $926 million bid for a majority stake
SouthGobi in early September.
SouthGobi recorded a net loss of $54.6 million, or 30 cents
per share, in the quarter, compared with a net income of $55.9
million, or 31 cents per share, a year earlier.
Revenue fell 95 percent to $3.3 million.