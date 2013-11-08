SouthGobi Resources to restate results for past three years

WORLD NEWS SCHEDULE AT 0600 GMT/2 AM ET
Escalating U.S. role in Syria, Trump orders strikes on Assad airbase
Nov 8 Coal miner SouthGobi Resources Ltd , controlled by Rio Tinto, said it would restate results from 2011 through 2013 because of an error in the way revenue was booked from coal sales at its Mongolian mine.
The company said it expects a delay in the filing of its third-quarter results after it recognized revenue earlier than it should have at its flagship Ovoot Tolgoi mine.
The mine produces and sells coal to customers in China.
The company said it should have recognized revenue when coal was loaded onto a customer's truck, and not when the coal was delivered to the customer's stockpile, without being collected.
The company, controlled by Rio through Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd, applied for an order to halt trading on its stock by its management.
Escalating U.S. role in Syria, Trump orders strikes on Assad airbase
* Co forecasts Q1 profit of $8.8 bln, vs $8.3 bln analysts f'casts
(Adds detail, comment; updates prices) By Jim Regan (Australia) and Melanie Burton SYDNEY, April 7 London copper prices firmed on Friday as the U.S. dollar fell after the United States launched cruise missiles against an air base in Syria. Geopolitical concerns related to Syria will dominate markets over the next few days, with gold likely to climb and base metals easing if tension escalates, said analyst Daniel Morgan of UBS in Sydney. "If there is a de-escalation,