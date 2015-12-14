版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2015年 12月 14日 星期一 11:57 BJT

S.Korea buys 4,000 T aluminium for February

SEOUL, Dec 14 South Korea has bought 4,000
tonnes of aluminium for Feb. 29 arrival via two tenders closed
on Friday, the state-run Public Procurement Service said on its
website (www.g2b.go.kr).
    Details of the purchases are as follows:
    
    TONNES   SUPPLIER           ORIGIN     PREMIUM
    2,000    Glencore Int'l AG  India      $111.4
             
    2,000    Glencore Int'l AG  Australia  $114.4
             
    * Note: The above premiums were made over London Metal
Exchange(LME) prices. The products will arrive at the port of
Incheon.

 (Reporting by Rebecca Jang; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

更多 瑞士市场报道

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐