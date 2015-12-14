S.Korea buys 4,000 T aluminium for February

SEOUL, Dec 14 South Korea has bought 4,000 tonnes of aluminium for Feb. 29 arrival via two tenders closed on Friday, the state-run Public Procurement Service said on its website (www.g2b.go.kr). Details of the purchases are as follows: TONNES SUPPLIER ORIGIN PREMIUM 2,000 Glencore Int'l AG India $111.4 2,000 Glencore Int'l AG Australia $114.4 * Note: The above premiums were made over London Metal Exchange(LME) prices. The products will arrive at the port of Incheon. (Reporting by Rebecca Jang; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)