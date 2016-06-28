S.Korea antitrust regulator says investigating Apple on 'some matters'

SEOUL, June 28 South Korea's Fair Trade
Commission (FTC) is investigating "some matters" relating to
tech giant Apple Inc, the head of the anticompetition
body said during a parliamentary hearing, without disclosing
further details.
Speaking at the hearing on Tuesday, FTC Chairman Jeong
Jae-chan declined to comment on the specifics of the regulator's
investigation when asked to do so by a South Korean lawmaker.
Domestic media reports said earlier this month the FTC was
reviewing details of the U.S. firm's contracts with South Korean
mobile telecoms carriers.
Apple didn't immediately respond to a Reuters request for
comment.
(Reporting by Se Young Lee; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)