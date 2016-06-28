S.Korea antitrust regulator says investigating Apple on 'some matters'

SEOUL, June 28 South Korea's Fair Trade Commission (FTC) is investigating "some matters" relating to tech giant Apple Inc, the head of the anticompetition body said during a parliamentary hearing, without disclosing further details.

Speaking at the hearing on Tuesday, FTC Chairman Jeong Jae-chan declined to comment on the specifics of the regulator's investigation when asked to do so by a South Korean lawmaker.

Domestic media reports said earlier this month the FTC was reviewing details of the U.S. firm's contracts with South Korean mobile telecoms carriers.

Apple didn't immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment. (Reporting by Se Young Lee; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)