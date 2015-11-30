CORRECTED-(OFFICIAL)-S.Korea gives initial approval for first online-only banks

(Corrects description of Alibaba firm to affiliate from unit in
first paragraph)
SEOUL Nov 30 South Korea's financial regulator
has given preliminary approval to two consortia backed by Kakao
Corp and an affiliate of China's Alibaba Group
Holding Ltd to set up the country's first online-only
banks.
Kakao, which runs South Korea's most popular mobile chat
service, is part of a consortium of 11 partners including units
of Tencent Holdings Ltd and eBay Inc that won
approval late on Sunday from the Financial Services Commission.
Another consortium of 21 partners, led by telecom company KT
Corp with Alibaba's Alipay Holding Ltd, also
received approval to open an online bank.
Shares in KT were up 2.2 percent as of 0340 GMT, while Kakao
gained as much as 11 percent before paring gains on Monday.
The Kakao-backed consortium, in which Korea Investment &
Securities, Kookmin Bank and Loen
Entertainment are also partners, plans to invest an
initial 300 billion won ($259.72 million) into the bank, with
400 billion won more to be invested in 2018, the regulator said.
The consortium plans to start operations as early as next
year after final approvals expected in early 2016.
KT's consortium, whose partners also include Woori Bank
and Hyundai Securities, plan to invest
an initial 250 billion won in the bank, the regulator said.
In a bid to spur growth in its banking sector, South Korea
is allowing non financial firms to open banks but it still bars
large industrial conglomerates such as Samsung Group and Hyundai
Motor Group from taking part.
($1 = 1,155.1000 won)
(Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Miral Fahmy)