S.Korea reviewing whether global banks in FX probe affected Korea

SEOUL, June 17 South Korea's anti-trust agency
chief said on Wednesday the agency is looking into whether the
activities of six global banks that were recently fined nearly
$6 billion in a U.S. and European forex probe had affected South
Korean companies.
Fair Trade Commission Chairman Jeong Jae-chan told a
parliamentary hearing that the fact that the banks were
penalised in the United States doesn't mean there has been a
chargeable offence under South Korean law, and the FTC will
review what kind of effect the banks' actions had domestically.
Citigroup Inc, JPMorgan Chase & Co, Barclays
Plc, UBS AG and Royal Bank of Scotland Plc
were accused by U.S. and UK officials of cheating
clients to boost their own profits using invitation-only chat
rooms and coded language to coordinate their trades.
All but UBS pleaded guilty to conspiring to manipulate the
price of U.S. dollars and euros exchanged in the FX spot market.
UBS pleaded guilty to a different charge. Bank of America Corp
was fined but avoided a guilty plea over the actions of
its traders in chatrooms.
(Reporting by Changho Lee; Writing by Joyce Lee; Editing by
Tony Munroe and Muralikumar Anantharaman)