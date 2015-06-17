UPDATE 2-S.Korea says to probe local impact of global forex scandal

* Antitrust body says investigating impact on S.Korea firms
By Lee Chang-ho and Joyce Lee
SEOUL, June 17 South Korea's antitrust regulator
said on Wednesday it is investigating whether the actions of six
global banks recently fined nearly $6 billion in a U.S. and
European forex probe had any impact on local firms.
Fair Trade Commission Chairman Jeong Jae-chan told a
parliamentary hearing the regulator is examining whether there
are grounds for sanctions against the six banks, without giving
specific details.
Yim Jong-yong, head of the financial industry regulator,
also told lawmakers his agency would assist in the probe.
It was not immediately clear whether the investigation will
result in formal sanctions.
The six banks involved in the global foreign exchange rates
scandal were Citigroup Inc, JPMorgan Chase & Co,
Barclays Plc, Royal Bank of Scotland Plc, UBS
AG and Bank of America Corp.
Four of them - Citigroup, JPMorgan, Barclays and Royal Bank
of Scotland - pleaded guilty in May of trying to manipulate
foreign exchange rates, and along with UBS and Bank of America,
were fined nearly $6 billion in another settlement in the global
probe.
A case against any of those banks in South Korea could be
difficult to prove, as the FTC would need to determine whether
their actions affected local market rates such as won-dollar, an
antitrust lawyer at a large domestic firm said, declining to be
named as he was not authorised to speak to the media.
"It's a complicated case. Depending on how well the
connections can be made, the FTC could drop it early or it could
take a while," the lawyer said.
In the U.S. and European probes, investigators focused on
activity in the euro-dollar exchange rate, but those benchmarks
have little bearing on the South Korean market, as the rates are
typically set when the onshore spot market is closed, a local
bank executive said, declining to be identified because he is
not authorised to speak with the media.
Barclays, Citigroup, Bank of America, JPMorgan and UBS
declined to comment on Wednesday on the South Korea probe. RBS
could not immediately be reached for comment.
So far, the forex scandal has had a limited impact in Asia.
Last December, the Hong Kong Monetary Authority said it found no
evidence of rigging in its foreign exchange benchmarks, but
identified "inappropriate" behaviour by individual traders.
In Singapore, the region's largest forex trading centre, the
central bank has not launched a standalone probe, but has said
it is willing to assist foreign regulators.
In 2012, the South Korean antitrust body said it began an
investigation into banks and brokerages on suspicion of
collusion in setting three-month certificate of deposit rates.
The agency has said it will announce its findings as quickly
as possible but has yet to do so.
